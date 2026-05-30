Second Vice Minister of Science Ryu Je-myung attended the meeting of digital ministers from the group of seven (G7) countries held in Paris and introduced South Korea's artificial intelligence (AI)-related policies, the science ministry said Saturday.

South Korea was invited for a second consecutive year to the event, which took place in Paris on Friday (local time), according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The second vice minister shared South Korea's policy directions on AI, including the AI Basic Act, designed to establish a national governance framework for the technology, which took effect early this year.

Ryu also met with leaders from major economies, including Japan and the United States, and discussed areas of cooperation in technology and digital fields, the science ministry added.

Following the event, Ryu is scheduled to visit Mistral AI, a major French AI company, and meet with its CEO, Arthur Mensch. The two are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in AI industries, talent exchange and developing AI governance, among others, the ministry said.