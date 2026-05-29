South Korea is expected to see sunny skies and higher temperatures over the weekend and into early next week, with Sunday's daytime highs forecast to reach as high as 34 degrees Celsius in some regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday that a warm high-pressure system settling over the peninsula will keep skies mostly clear while pushing temperatures higher.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach 32 degrees on Saturday, with temperatures expected to rise to 30 degrees in Seoul, 31 degrees in Daejeon, Gwangju and Jeonju, and 32 degrees in Daegu.

The heat is forecast to intensify on Sunday, with daytime highs reaching 32 degrees in Seoul, 33 degrees in Daejeon, Gwangju and Chuncheon, and 34 degrees in Daegu.

The weather agency said that the season's sixth named storm, Jangmi, is expected to veer toward Japan without directly affecting the Korean Peninsula.

Typhoon Jangmi was moving north over waters about 850 kilometers north of Palau as of Friday at 9 a.m., carrying maximum sustained winds of 21 meters per second and moving at roughly 23 kilometers per hour.

The weather agency said the storm is likely to intensify further over warmer-than-average waters and could reach "strong" or "very strong" intensity, with maximum winds exceeding 25 meters per second.

The storm is expected to pass near Okinawa on Tuesday before shifting northeast and moving past southern Kyushu on Wednesday, remaining along Japan’s southern coastline.