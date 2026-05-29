As economics of short-form video face increasing scrutiny, platforms are racing to build hybrid ecosystems that balance audience reach and profitability

TikTok has launched its first original long-form entertainment program in Korea, marking a notable strategic shift as the company looks to move beyond the limitations of a short-form-only model in an increasingly saturated media landscape.

The program, an hour-long sports talk show titled “Tikitiki Takataka Talktalkshow,” premiered Monday and centers on soccer fandom, match predictions and broader sports culture.

Former Korean football star Ahn Jung-hwan hosts the show alongside television personality DinDin and comedian Lee Eun-ji. New episodes stream live every Monday and Thursday at 8 p.m. on Ahn’s personal TikTok account and TikTok Korea’s official channel.

Chul Yoon, the head of news and sports at TikTok Korea, said during a media event held May 21 that the show "represents TikTok’s first step toward expanding the scope of sports content and delivering more diverse content experiences," adding, “If long-form entertainment content can be reinterpreted into short-form content within TikTok and spread through user participation, we believe it has the potential to reach audiences not only in Korea but around the world.”

The initiative is part of a yearslong effort by TikTok to move past the structural limits of its original format. After entering the global market in the late 2010s with a strict 15-second video limit, the platform gradually expanded its upload lengths to one minute, then three minutes in 2021, and 10 minutes in 2022. In early 2024, it began testing uploads of up to 30 minutes, and later 60 minutes, as part of a broader push to compete more directly with YouTube.

The shift comes amid a broader debate within the digital media landscape over the economic viability of short-form video.

While short-form clips excel at attracting massive audiences and driving algorithmic discovery, they have historically yielded lower advertising revenues and lacked premium sponsorship structures.

Long-form content, by contrast, allows for more complex narratives, specialized programming, and stronger monetization through subscriptions, corporate sponsorships and intellectual property licensing. Yet the longer format requires significant financial investment and faces a much higher risk of audience desertion.

As a result, relying on a single content format is increasingly seen as unsustainable. Short-form platforms may attract huge traffic but struggle to turn it into profit, while long-form-only services can face slower audience growth.

As a result, the industry has increasingly embraced a hybrid model. Short-form clips attract audiences, while long-form content drives subscriber retention and revenue — a key foundation for platforms seeking to grow into sustainable media businesses.