Early voting for next week’s local elections and parliamentary by-elections began Friday at 3,571 polling stations nationwide.

From soldiers arriving in groups to senior citizens and young parents accompanied by children, polling stations across the country reflected a broad cross-section of the electorate.

Polling booths will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the two-day early voting period, which runs through Saturday. Unlike on election day on June 3, eligible voters may cast their ballots at any polling station nationwide regardless of their registered place of residence.

First started in 2013, early voting has accounted for a significant share of voter turnout in recent elections, making up 31.3 percent and 34.7 percent of total turnout in the 2024 general elections and 2025 presidential elections, respectively.