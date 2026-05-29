Netmarble said Friday that its flagship mobile RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has surged back up the charts following its seventh-anniversary update, underscoring the game's enduring appeal.

According to Mobile Index, the title climbed to No. 4 on Japan's Apple App Store revenue rankings after the update. Daily active users across all regions jumped 72 percent from the previous week, building on momentum from recent collaboration events and a pre-anniversary campaign.

Players responded strongly to content that faithfully recreated scenes from the original anime. The newly introduced Meliodas character drew praise for its skills and high-quality cutscenes that closely mirror key moments from the series.

A special anniversary video featuring a newly arranged version of the anime's popular soundtrack "Perfect Time," produced in collaboration with voice actor Yuki Kaji, also resonated with fans and fueled nostalgia.

The update includes generous rewards aimed at both new and returning players. Through the "777 Relay Campaign," users can receive up to 777 diamonds and a selection ticket for a coveted Ultra Rare hero. Festival events also offer up to 100 free summons per day and additional in-game rewards.

To mark the milestone, Netmarble plans to distribute a commemorative art book featuring high-resolution illustrations and in-game cutscenes through special promotional events.

"It is rare for a mobile game in its seventh year of service to reenter the top-grossing rankings while setting new user records," an industry official said.

"The game's ability to consistently deliver content that resonates with fans of the original series has created strong synergy and stands out as a model for long-term live-service management."