Korean biopharmaceutical firm targets IND filing next year as it develops first-in-class therapy for obesity, diabetes and metabolic diseases

Celltrion said Friday it has begun primate toxicology studies for its next-generation obesity drug candidate CT-G32, accelerating its development of a first-in-class therapy with advanced effects.

According to Celltrion, the toxicology studies, which will evaluate the safety and toxicity profile of CT-G32 in 252 rats and 48 monkeys, are expected to provide critical data to support dose selection and safety evaluation for future clinical trials. The Korean biopharmaceutical firm plans to submit an investigational new drug, or IND, application of CT-G32 in the first half of next year.

Celltrion underlined that CT-G32 demonstrated superior weight reduction at equivalent doses of a benchmark candidate previously under development in earlier preclinical studies while showing preservation of lean body mass.

As CT-G32 is designed to engage with four different targets, Celltrion said the quadruple-action injection is intended to offer a better option for consumers by showing less variability in patient response and long-lasting effects while advancing weight reduction efficacy.

Celltrion added that it is working to eventually develop CT-G32 into a broader metabolic platform capable of regulating fat, muscle and overall energy metabolism, weighing options to turn it into a therapy for diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH. To this end, Celltrion has teamed up with Japanese bio venture Scohia Pharma.

On top of the injectable obesity drug candidate, Celltrion is also developing a multi-action oral obesity candidate. As relevant research is currently underway to improve the oral obesity treatment’s stability and bioavailability, Celltrion said it plans to submit an IND in the second half of 2028.

“CT-G32 is being developed as a next-generation candidate intended to address the limitations of current GLP-1-based therapies while extending Celltrion’s reach beyond obesity into broader metabolic disease areas,” said a Celltrion official.

“Leveraging the global development and manufacturing capabilities established through our biosimilar business, Celltrion will continue to expand its innovative pipeline in areas including obesity and (antibody drug conjugates) to bolster mid- to long-term growth engines.”