CJ ENM said Friday that it hosted a special screening of the TV series "The Legend of Kitchen Solider" in London with the Korean Cultural Centre UK.

The event held on Thursday marked the first collaboration between CJ ENM and the KCCUK. Organizers expanded the number of available seats after applications exceeded the expected capacity by more than four times.

The screening was followed by a Q&A session led by Diane Min, head of Europe sales at CJ ENM. The audience asked questions about the drama's production process and storytelling approach. Attendees also expressed interest in the Korean military setting, as well as the food and dining culture depicted throughout the series.

According to CJ ENM, many viewers said elements such as military cooks, mess hall scenes and Korean food featured in the drama felt fresh and offered an accessible glimpse into Korean society and everyday life.

Other discussions focused on the global expansion potential of Korean webtoon-based intellectual property, changes in the international content market and growing global acceptance of Korean cultural themes and storytelling. Participants also discussed how Korean streaming originals are reaching overseas audiences through partnerships with global platforms.

"As webtoon-based K-dramas continue to expand into global markets in increasingly diverse ways, this event provided a meaningful opportunity to share aspects of Korean everyday culture and emotional sensibilities through the medium of content," said Park Hyo-keon, director of the KCCUK. "Through programmes such as this, the KCCUK will continue to introduce the cultural value and creative potential of Korean content to broader audiences."

Diane Min said, "We are thrilled by the incredible response from the London audience. Seeing industry peers and fans come together to laugh and connect with The Legend of Kitchen Soldier reaffirms the universal appeal of our stories. This is just the beginning of our journey to bring more diverse, high-quality K-content to the UK market."

Produced by Studio Dragon, the Tving original series stars Park Ji-hoon, a member of Wanna One, and Yoon Kyung-ho. The military fantasy cooking drama follows private Kang Sung-jae, played by Park, as he embarks on mysterious culinary quests after enlisting in the military and gradually becomes a legendary army cook.

The series is available globally through Rakuten Viki, through the Tving Collection on Disney+ Japan, and on HBO Max across 17 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.