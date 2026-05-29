Woori Bank has opened an Asia headquarters in Singapore as the South Korean lender strengthens its corporate finance and investment banking business across the region.

The commercial banking unit of Woori Financial Group said Friday it held an opening ceremony Tuesday in Singapore, officially launching a regional hub in one of Asia's main financial centers.

The headquarters, first set up in January, will oversee seven Asian operations, including branches in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney, and local subsidiaries in Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia.

The ceremony was attended by Jeon Hyun-gi, head of Woori Bank's global business group, and Choi Won-kyung, head of the Asia regional headquarters. Senior executives from DBS, Goldman Sachs, MUFG and JPMorgan also attended.

Woori Bank said the new headquarters will help bolster corporate and investment banking capabilities, particularly for corporate clients with operations across Asia. The bank also plans to speed up local decision-making by deploying its own credit review personnel in the region.

The new office will also provide IT and digital support to Woori's Southeast Asian subsidiaries, as the lender seeks tighter coordination among its regional channels.

"The Asia regional headquarters will help the bank execute its regional strategy more effectively while strengthening efficiency, asset quality and risk controls," said Kim Tae-soo, general manager of Woori Bank's global strategy department, adding, "We will continue to build a stronger global earnings base and pursue sustainable, quality-driven growth."

Woori Bank currently operates regional sales headquarters in India and Bangladesh and said Friday it plans to review additional regional headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.