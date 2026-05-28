As the tvN drama heads into its final weekend, the ensemble reflects on their characters’ journeys and highlights key relational stakes for the closing episodes

"Filing for Love," which follows the audit team of a major conglomerate as they uncover the hidden secrets lurking behind powerful corporate figures, had entered a fiercely competitive race against heavyweight dramas such as "Perfect Crown" and "My Royal Nemesis" when it premiered in April.

Despite the tough competition, the series has continued to draw strong responses both domestically and internationally. According to global streamer platform Rakuten Viki, the drama has maintained the No. 1 spot in its weekly rankings for three consecutive weeks across 103 territories, including major regions in the Americas, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East, solidifying its global popularity.

Now, with only two episodes remaining before the finale, tvN has released a new interview with the ensemble cast, who shared key points viewers should keep an eye on as the series heads into its final chapter this weekend.

Shin Hae-sun, who portrayed the inner struggles of Joo In-ah — a perfectionist who had to endure life while carrying painful scars from her past — said, “I sincerely thank all the viewers who loved and stayed with ‘Filing for Love.’ Thanks to you, I was able to spend such a happy time as In-ah."

She added, “I hope viewers will stay tuned to see what kind of conclusion awaits In-ah and Gi-jun’s ‘office-and-romance relationship.’ The realistic points of relatability between the two, who work together at the office and share their everyday lives at home, will continue to provide another layer of fun until the very end.”

Gong Myoung, meanwhile, portrayed Noh Gi-jun, a former ace employee who was suddenly demoted to the lowest-ranked Audit Team 3 overnight. Amplifying the excitement of the drama’s “role-reversal romance,” Gong said, “I’m grateful to all the viewers who loved ‘Filing for Love.’ Thanks to the director, writer, staff and fellow actors, we were able to wrap things up well and receive so much love. ... I was so happy to play the lovable Gi-jun.”

As for the finale’s key point, Gong said, “I hope viewers will focus on In-ah and Gi-jun’s determination to protect each other until the end. Please look forward to what choices they will make for one another, and what kind of ending those choices will lead to.”

Kim Jae-wook, who undertook the role of Hae-moo Group vice chairman Jeon Jae-yeol, said, “We filmed passionately and joyfully as a great team. I was happy that the drama received so much love, which makes the ending feel even more bittersweet. ... I sincerely thank all the viewers who supported us, and I promise to return with a new project and a new character.”

Hong Hwa-yeon brought to life to Park A-jung, a woman concealing a secret. Depicting the character’s turbulent emotional shifts with intensity, Hong said, “It was such a happy experience throughout the broadcast period because viewers gave so much love to a project that we filmed joyfully with such wonderful people.”

She continued, “Although A-jung caused hardship for In-ah, Gi-jun and Jae-yeol, I felt honored to be part of completing this story told across 12 episodes.” She concluded by saying, “I hope viewers will continue watching A-jung’s choices and her ending with a slightly more generous perspective until the very end."

This series of short interviews from a tvN news release was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.