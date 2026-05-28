Hana Financial Group unveiled a new inclusive finance roadmap Thursday for small-business owners and low-credit customers, with measures including 3 trillion won ($2 billion) in loans and debt relief for long-term delinquent borrowers.

The roadmap centers on three goals: narrowing financial disparities, helping vulnerable borrowers regain financial independence and expanding infrastructure for inclusive finance.

Under the plan, Hana Bank will launch a loan product in June for low- and mid-credit borrowers whose credit scores are in the bottom 50 percent. The product will offer up to 10 million won per borrower at a fixed annual rate of 5.5 percent through the end of the year.

The group will also roll out a 1 trillion won program for self-employed small-business owners with steady repayment records, offering eligible borrowers up to 10 million won each at annual rates as low as 4.5 percent and waiving early repayment fees.

To help long-term delinquent borrowers regain their footing, Hana plans to write off 200 billion won in overdue receivables in June, covering personal special claims of up to 50 million won that have been overdue for more than five years, along with part of the remaining principal and interest on guaranteed loans repaid by guarantors.

Hana added that it will strengthen its alternative credit evaluation system for borrowers with limited financial histories, using data such as telecommunications information and mobile micropayments.

"Inclusive finance is not a simple donation or temporary form of support, but a sincere calling that reflects the true role of finance by bringing warmth to the lives of ordinary people," Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said. "We will keep working to close financial blind spots through a fundamental shift in inclusive finance, not stopgap measures."

In October, Hana Financial announced its Hana Growth for All Project, a five-year plan to provide 84 trillion won in productive finance and 16 trillion won in inclusive finance through 2030. Hana said Thursday that it had executed 1.3 trillion won of this year's 3.1 trillion won inclusive finance target as of April, reaching 42 percent of the goal ahead of schedule.