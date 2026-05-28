A special exhibition space showcasing Korean cultural heritage and contemporary content will be set up in Busan during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, which South Korea will host for the first time this July.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday at Bexco in Busan, the Korea Heritage Service announced that it would operate the K-Heritage House, a national pavilion showcasing traditional culture and contemporary Korean content, from July 20 to 29 at the convention center.

The pavilion — spanning 13,254 square meters, roughly twice the size of a soccer field — will feature 42 exhibitions, performances and interactive programs. The space will include special exhibitions highlighting Korea's UNESCO World Heritage sites and the history and culture of Busan, along with immersive digital heritage content and traditional cultural products inspired by World Heritage themes.

The royal guard changing ceremony, regularly performed at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, will also be staged at the venue, marking the first time the ceremony has been presented outside the palace grounds.

There will also be performances by 21 state-recognized intangible heritage groups and a reenactment parade of the Joseon Tongsinsa diplomatic missions.

Government ministries, including the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, will jointly present a range of K-culture experiences featuring Korean cuisine, hanbok and gugak, or traditional Korean music.

This marks the first time South Korea has hosted the World Heritage Committee session since joining the World Heritage Convention in 1988. Delegations from the committee's 21 member states, elected by 196 state parties to the convention, will participate in the meeting.

As the host country, Korea will help oversee the proceedings, including coordinating agenda items and granting speaking rights during discussions.

Organizers expect roughly 3,000 participants from Korea and abroad to attend this year's session.

"The committee is expected to address a broad range of issues, including the inscription of World Heritage sites and the protection of cultural heritage endangered by war and development," said Huh Min, administrator of the Korea Heritage Service. "We will do our best to ensure the event serves not only as a major international conference, but also as a global cultural festival."