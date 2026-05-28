CGV says audiences increasingly want immersive, experience-driven cinema rather than conventional moviegoing

ScreenX, a panoramic exhibition format, is gaining traction as audiences increasingly seek experience-driven cinema.

According to CGV, “Colony,” which premiered on May 21, delivered an opening-week ScreenX occupancy rate exceeding 30 percent, the highest among new ScreenX feature film releases this year. The film also crossed 2 million admissions within just five days of release, marking the fastest pace to reach that milestone so far this year.

ScreenX theaters extend the image beyond the traditional front screen to the side walls, and in select venues, even the ceiling, surrounding audiences on up to four surfaces. The format is designed to heighten immersion by placing viewers inside the cinematic space rather than in front of it.

CGV noted that the strong ScreenX performance builds on the momentum from earlier titles, including “Salmokji: Whispering Water,” which was released in multiple premium formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos, earlier this year. Its four-wall ScreenX screenings at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in particular drew significant attention, recording occupancy rates more than twice the average for ScreenX presentations, the movie theater chain said.

The potential of immersive genre filmmaking in the format was also demonstrated by the 2018 release “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum,” which drew 2.68 million admissions. The film was praised for maximizing audience immersion by combining the tension of its abandoned-hospital setting with ScreenX’s panoramic visuals.

A CGV representative said, “Today’s audiences are looking to go beyond simply watching a film. They want to experience the story world and its spaces more vividly,” adding that ScreenX’s immersive effect is especially pronounced in genre films like “Colony,” where atmosphere and experiential tension are central to the viewing experience.