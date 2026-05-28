LX Hausys said Thursday it supplied its acrylic solid surface material, HIMACS, for the exterior wall installation at Reading railway station in Berkshire, England, as part of its expansion into landmark architecture projects.

The company said HIMACS has been increasingly adopted in high-profile buildings and public facilities worldwide, strengthening its position as a premium architectural material brand. Previous projects using the product include Shanghai Disneyland, Porsche exhibition halls in Germany, the Brooklyn Museum, and major airports such as Frankfurt, Naples and Charles de Gaulle.

LX Hausys said HIMACS allows designers to create curved and seamless surfaces that are difficult to achieve with natural stone, enabling more flexible and three-dimensional architectural designs. Some product lines also feature translucency, allowing integration with lighting for artistic installations.

The Reading Station project was carried out in collaboration with British architectural designer Stuart Melrose. Using LX Hausys’ HIMACS Lucent product, Melrose created a large backlit mural integrated with LED lighting for the station’s exterior wall. The installation has drawn attention for its reinterpretation of the region’s historical identity through modern design.

As part of the collaboration, Melrose recently visited Korea to tour LX Hausys’ flagship showroom, production lines at its Cheongju plant, and the company’s CX Design Center.

After the visit, Melrose said he was impressed by the durability and seamless installation capabilities of the company’s artificial marble products.

“I hope to expand future collaborations using LX Hausys materials with strong durability and practicality, including interior films, wall coverings and flooring materials in addition to artificial marble,” Melrose said.

An LX Hausys official said the company plans to continue collaborating with globally recognized designers and expand marketing tied to landmark architecture projects to increase the global market share of its acrylic solid surface materials.