Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song strikes the gavel during the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song strikes the gavel during the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged Thursday, as lingering uncertainty in the Middle East prompted a cautious stance amid intensifying risks of inflation and currency weakness.

In a widely anticipated decision, the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea held the key rate steady at 2.5 percent in its rate-setting meeting in Seoul. It is the first monetary policy meeting chaired by BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song, who took office last month.

It marked the eighth consecutive on-hold decision, even as the central bank remains in an easing cycle.

The BOK began monetary easing in October 2024 and has cut the benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent to support economic growth, but it has kept it unchanged since July 2025.

However, the central bank is expected to take a hawkish stance in upcoming rate-setting meetings due to rising inflationary pressures and the better-than-predicted pace of economic recovery. (Yonhap)