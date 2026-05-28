A court was set to offer its ruling Thursday in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's trial on charges of giving false testimony during former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's insurrection trial.

The jailed former president is accused of giving a false impression during Han's trial last year that the Cabinet meeting he convened before declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, was planned even before Han suggested it.

The Seoul Central District Court was scheduled to hand down its verdict at 10 a.m. Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team has requested the court to sentence Yoon to two years in prison.

During Han's trial in November, Yoon was asked as a witness whether the then prime minister had proposed convening a Cabinet meeting to make the martial law declaration appear procedurally lawful.

Yoon protested that the question was loaded and retorted, "Cabinet members are not dolls who come to create an outward appearance."

The special counsel team indicted the former president on charges of perjury in December, arguing that he initially had no plans to hold a Cabinet meeting but changed his mind after Han's proposal.

Yoon, who has been held in custody since July, is standing a total of eight trials in connection with his failed martial law bid, corruption allegations involving his wife and the 2023 death of a Marine.

In the first-instance trial of the main case, he was sentenced in February to life imprisonment for leading an insurrection through the martial law attempt. (Yonhap)