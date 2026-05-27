Anti-ship missiles developed and used by Iran are believed to have been used in an attack against a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry, however, reserved a decision on which actor in Iran launched the attack or whether it was intentional.

"Technical analysis concluded that the unidentified airborne objects were likely Noor-series anti-ship missiles developed by Iran," First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo said at a press briefing announcing the outcome of the government's weekslong probe into the incident.

The ministry earlier said the ship, HMM Namu, operated by major South Korean shipping company HMM Co., was hit by "two unidentified airborne objects" on May 4 while stranded in the crucial waterway amid the US-Iran conflict.

A government investigation team has since conducted an in-depth analysis of engine debris recovered from the objects to determine their nature and identify those responsible for the incident.

According to the probe, the first warhead failed to detonate, while the second detonated on impact. The missiles are used by the Iranian navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pro-Iran groups.

The conclusion on the type of the objects was based on an analysis of the engines, warheads, explosive materials and airframes recovered from the vessel.

Though the government was unable to confirm the launch site, the exact perpetrator or intent of the attack, Park said, "Multiple pieces of evidence point toward Iran."

"With regard to intent, it is extremely difficult to reach a definitive conclusion, as it is a subjective matter and cannot be established unless acknowledged by the responsible party," he added.

The ministry later summoned Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Koozechi to deliver a strong protest over the attack on a South Korean vessel, while demanding "responsible measures, including steps to prevent a recurrence," Park said.

Upon arrival at the ministry building in Seoul, the Iranian envoy did not respond to reporters' questions on whether Iran acknowledged the attack or intended to apologize.

The attack caused an explosion and fire aboard the ship, leaving one of the 24 crew members with minor injuries.

Shortly after the attack, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had "taken some shots" at the HMM vessel and other targets, but the Iranian Embassy in Seoul has stressed that Tehran "firmly and categorically" denies any involvement by its military in the incident.

The HMM Namu is currently undergoing repairs in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran has effectively choked off passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict that began late February following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The HMM Namu and 25 other vessels had been stranded in the strategic chokepoint, but a South Korean oil tanker operated by HMM passed through the waterway last week, marking the first case involving a Korean-managed vessel since the outbreak of the conflict. (Yonhap)