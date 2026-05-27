Tuesday’s televised debate among Busan mayoral candidates took an unusual turn when a minor opposition candidate proposed that his rival take a lie detector test.

Much of the debate followed the usual course, with the two main-party candidates — Democratic Party of Korea’s Chun Jae-soo and People Power Party’s Park Heong-joon — exchanging barbs and accusations over alleged irregularities in each other’s past endeavors as government minister and Busan mayor. Chun formerly served as oceans and fisheries minister, while Park is currently serving his second term as Busan mayor.

The third candidate, Chung Yi-han of the minor conservative opposition, who appeared in a televised debate for the first time, asked Chun whether he would be open to taking a lie detector test.

Saying that a candidate running for mayor must have a clear conscience, Chung asked Chun if he would be willing to take a lie detector test to clear the allegations against him, while holding up a case containing a lie detector.

In response, Chun said the investigation into the allegations had been dropped, and that continuing to raise the issue amounted to black propaganda.

Chun had been investigated over several allegations, including claims that he received illicit funds from the Unification Church. The investigation was later dropped due to a lack of evidence, while the statute of limitations had expired on some of the allegations.