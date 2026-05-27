A construction worker in his 60s died Wednesday after being buried in a soil collapse at a sewer pipe maintenance site in an apartment complex near Suseo Station in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, police said.

According to the Seoul Suseo Police Station, a 3.5-meter-high pile of soil around the site collapsed at around 12:20 p.m. while the worker was installing formwork.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead. Two other workers at the site escaped before the collapse.

An official from the Seoul Gangnam Regional Employment and Labor Office who inspected the site after the accident said an initial review suggested inadequate safety measures may have contributed to the collapse.

“No retaining wall had been installed to prevent the soil from collapsing,” the official said. “The accident appears to have occurred due to insufficient safety management.”

Police said they would investigate the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung ordered authorities to take all necessary measures to respond to the accident and to treat the wounded.

"President Lee offered his condolences to the victim who passed away from this accident," said Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Wednesday. "President Lee has also ordered to take more precautions at construction sites and to thoroughly inspect facilities vulnerable to heavy rain to prevent accidents ahead of the rainy season."

The accident came just a day after an overpass collapsed in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, killing three people and injuring three others.