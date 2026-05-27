When the Education Ministry announced in April that it would crack down on unapproved international schools, the schools themselves were not the only concern.

Many of these institutions operate like schools while being registered as private academies. Some also hire foreign teachers on E-2 visas, which are issued for foreign language instruction.

In practice, however, many such teachers are believed to teach other subjects.

When asked what would happen to E-2 visa holders found teaching nonlanguage subjects during the crackdown, a Justice Ministry official sounded surprised.

“Wait, we are doing what in collaboration with the Education Ministry?” the official asked back during a phone call.

It was a short exchange, but a revealing one.

The Education Ministry had announced inspections that could affect schools, students, parents and foreign teachers. Yet it appeared that one of the agencies responsible for the legal status of those teachers was not kept in the loop.

Agencies out of step

The Education Ministry’s answer was more cautious.

Officials said the planned inspections would mainly target institutions, not individual teachers. If inspectors find foreign teachers teaching outside the scope of their visas, the ministry said it would “take issue,” but penalties would primarily fall on the schools or academies.

But there was an obvious limit to what answers the Education Ministry could share. Visa matters fall under the Justice Ministry.

This is not just a bureaucratic detail. For foreign national teachers, the difference between an institutional violation and an immigration violation can determine whether they are allowed to keep working in Korea, ordered to leave, or forced into a legal dispute. For schools and parents, it can determine whether classes continue or whether students are suddenly left without teachers.

Education policy rarely stays inside education. It quickly spills into immigration, labor, local administration, accreditation and politics.

That is why coordination matters before a policy is announced, not after questions begin to surface.

A familiar mismatch

A similar mismatch appeared in the government’s medical school quota plan.

In March, the Education Ministry unveiled updated medical school quotas for the 2027 academic year. Jeonbuk National University received one of the larger increases, with the ministry citing the school’s preparedness and the region’s demand for doctors.

The ministry said it had carefully reviewed each university’s capacity before deciding how many additional students each school could take.

But days later, the Korean Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation, the country’s medical school accreditation body, gave Jeonbuk National University’s medical school a nonaccreditation grace period, citing concerns over its “inadequate” educational capacity.

The institute pointed to a shortage of clinical faculty and lecture halls large enough to accommodate more students. The finding sat uneasily with the ministry’s earlier assessment that the school was ready for a major increase.

Asked about the discrepancy, the ministry said JBNU is a public institution and that additional investments could be made to improve its infrastructure. In other words, the ministry appeared to be judging the school partly by what it could become, while the accrediting body judged it by what it currently was.

Those two assessments may not be impossible to reconcile. A university may lack certain facilities now, but still be eligible for expansion if the government plans to invest in it. But for students, parents and the public, the message was difficult to follow. One day, a university was described as ready for expansion. Soon after, the country’s medical school accreditation body said its capacity was insufficient.

Policy before coordination

Ultimately, the underlying goals of these cases are well-intentioned.

Korea does need to address international schools operating in legal gray zones. It also needs to train and retain more doctors outside the capital region.

The issue is whether major policies are being announced before the legal, administrative and institutional details are ready.

When agencies fall out of step, the consequences are not confined to government offices. Schools make hiring decisions. Universities plan budgets and staffing. Students and parents make choices based on official announcements.

No one expects education reform to be easy or immediate. But reforms need more than strong slogans and timely announcements.

Otherwise, education policy will continue to move at two speeds: politics racing ahead, and the bureaucracy struggling to catch up.