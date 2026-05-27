Rookie act drops two-track single filled with freedom, youth and rebellion

Rookie boy group Alpha Drive One returned Tuesday with the prologue single “No School Tomorrow.”

The group dropped the two-track physical single, featuring the lead track “OMG!” and the side track “Good Life.”

Set against the backdrop of an unexpected school closure, “No School Tomorrow” captures the sense of freedom and youthful excitement that comes with spontaneous rebellion.

Lead track “OMG!” is a hip-hop R&B song that combines energetic hip-hop beats with trendy synthesizer sounds. The track expresses the fluctuating emotions of youth through unpredictable weather-like moods and rising emotions. Meanwhile, “Good Life” is a house genre track built on funky disco beats layered with refreshing piano and synth sounds, expressing carefree and relaxed emotions.

Ahead of the release, the members shared their thoughts on their comeback through a Q&A provided by agency WakeOne.

Q. How does it feel to return with your first comeback since debuting in January 2026?

Leo: Since it’s our first comeback, I’m really excited and looking forward to it. I’m so happy that we can finally show our fans, Allyz, ourselves performing again after a while.

Sangwon: I feel both excitement and nervousness thinking about meeting Allyz again through this first comeback. I want to enjoy the stage together as soon as possible and perfectly show Alpha Drive One’s passion for performing.

Xinlong: I often think about how honored I am to have debuted as a member of Alpha Drive One. Thinking about standing on many stages and meeting people who support us makes me really happy.

Q. What was your first impression when you heard 'OMG!'? Were there any memorable reactions from the members?

Arno: When I first heard it, I thought the instrumental sounded really rich. It was also impressive because it was a style we hadn’t tried before, and I was excited because I thought we’d be able to show a new side of ourselves.

Sanghyun: From the first listen, I thought it was a song that matched our team really well. I also felt that it’s the kind of song anyone can comfortably enjoy listening to anytime and anywhere.

Q. What should listeners look out for while listening to 'OMG!'?

Sangwon: Since “OMG!” is a song you can comfortably enjoy without pressure, I hope people naturally immerse themselves in the vibe while listening casually. In particular, because the song combines kitsch melodies with exciting beats, I think it’ll be more fun if listeners focus on the energy they start feeling without even realizing it.

Q. In what situations would you recommend fans listen to 'OMG!'?

Sangwon: I think it’d be really fun to listen to while driving with the volume turned up high or while hanging out by the Han River.

Xinlong: Xinlong: I think it suits relaxed and lighthearted situations best. When you listen to it, it kind of feels like your stress melts away a little.

Anxin: I think it would be great to listen to on the night before a day off or on a Friday night. If you relax and listen to it after finishing your day, I think you’ll feel the mood of the song better and enjoy it even more.

Q. What should fans especially pay attention to regarding the performance of 'OMG!'?

Xinlong: When performing “OMG!,” it’s important to really bring out the facial expressions and bright, cheerful mood. There’s also a choreography move where we bring both hands near our faces to express surprise, and the members’ different facial expressions are one of the key points that fans should look out for.

Q. What kind of growth or change does Alpha Drive One most want to show through this comeback?

Leo: This time, I want to show a fresher and brighter side of us. I want people to say, "Alpha Drive One can do something like this too? They pull it off better than expected."

Junseo: I want to show Alpha Drive One’s growth and prove that we can pull off concepts that are different from our debut album this well too. We prepared hard, so we will show everyone a great performance.

Q. Is there a message you’d like to share with your fans?

Leo: Allyz! These days are filled with nervousness and excitement because it’s our first comeback, and I think I’m a little nervous because I really hope Allyz like it! I’m so excited thinking about meeting you all soon.

Junseo: Thank you sincerely for always giving us endless love. We’ll become even cooler artists so the name Allyz can shine brighter. We’ll show you even more growth. Love you.

Arno: Wait for it Allyz, because we’re coming to deliver happiness and surprises to you every day this summer.

Sangwon: No matter how much I express it, it never feels enough, so I’ll keep expressing it. I love you all so, so much. Thank you for waiting for us and staying with us. We’ll become your strength.

Xinlong: I hope our new song delivers bright and cheerful energy to many people this summer.

Anxin: We hope to show many new sides of Alpha Drive One through this new release. We prepared really hard, so please give us lots of love and continue to support us.

Sanghyun: Allyz! I really want to show you the results of all the hard work and sweat we put into perfecting this comeback. Please give us lots and lots of love!

This interview from a press release issued by WakeOne was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.