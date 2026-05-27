Alpha Drive One topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in two regions and made the top five in six with its latest single, “OMG!,” agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The hip-hop/R&B tune filled with the energy of free-spirited youth also entered Line Music’s real-time charts at No. 2.

The rookie boy group released the song Tuesday as part of its prologue single album, “No School Tomorrow.” The two-track release marks the group's first return since its debut and precedes the team’s second EP, which is slated for an August release.

The Music video released alongside "OMG!" generated close to 50 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Alpha Drive One will host its first fan concert tour in June and July. Stops include Incheon, Yokohama in Japan and Hong Kong.