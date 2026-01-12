Rookie boy group Alpha Drive One made a bold entrance into the K-pop scene on Monday with the release of their debut EP, declaring their ambition to become “the icon of acceleration” in the industry.

“We want Alpha Drive One to be a group that races toward the top without slowing down, just like our name,” member Junseo told reporters during a media showcase held at the Blue Square Sol Travel Hall, Monday.

The “Alpha” in the group’s name signifies their ambition to be the best, while “Drive” and “One” point toward their passion and momentum as well as their unity as a single team.

“Our goal is to keep moving forward with drive and determination,” Junseo added.

Alpha Drive One is a project group consisting of the top eight contestants from Mnet’s male audition program “Boys II Planet,” which started on July 17. Their entry into the K-pop scene was one of the most anticipated debuts of 2026, following the huge success of the audition program.

During Monday’s showcase, Alpha Drive One demonstrated performances for their pre-debut single “Formula,” as well as “Freak Alarm,” the title track for its debut EP, “Euphoria.”

“Our debut album captures the moment of euphoria we felt as we came together as one team — after each of us had been chasing our dreams in our own way,” explained member Leo. Including "Formula," the group’s debut EP consists of six tracks.

To explain the central meaning behind “Freak Alarm,” Junseo added that it is a track about the members “battling and overcoming” their limitations and difficulties.

“It’s like an alarm that announces to the world that we’ve arrived,” he said.

In addition to showcasing their performance skills, the group also opened up about their aspirations and musical direction as the group officially kicks off their long-awaited debut.

“We want to be a group that the public can trust to deliver every time,” shared member Geonwoo. “And for our fans, we want to become a group that they can be truly proud of. Proud to listen to and proud to love.”

Leo explained that the group’s musical direction is closely tied to their name and identity.

“Just like our name implies, our goal is to aim for the top — even if we’re not perfect yet, we move forward with passion and drive,” he said.

For three of the eight members — Leo, Junseo and Xinlong — debuting as a part of Alpha Drive One adds extra meaning, as the three members are debuting again after seeing little success in their musical careers in the past.

Junseo shared that this debut feels like a personal milestone.

“Getting to challenge myself again and pursue my dream has been an incredibly valuable moment,” he said. “My past experiences helped give me the energy to work hard and I feel grateful I can go through this journey with such amazing members.”

Xinlong added that having a new, fresh start to his musical career has made it more precious.

“I’ve learned so much along the way, and even more being a part of Alpha Drive One,” he added. “I want to make sure to always be my best and improve alongside the members.”

Alpha Drive One’s debut EP, “Euphoria,” was released on all music platforms on Monday evening, consisting of six tracks that encapsulate the exhilaration and emotional highs of coming together as one team.