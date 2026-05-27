North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Pyongyang on Tuesday, state media reported Wednesday, amid growing attention to Pyongyang’s recent diplomatic outreach.

The talks held at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall also marked the first visit by a Singaporean top diplomat to the North in eight years.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in “multiple areas,” and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

KCNA said Choe expressed North Korea’s intention to develop the “long-standing friendly and cooperative relations” between Pyongyang and Singapore in line with the “aspirations and wishes” of the peoples of both countries.

Balakrishnan, in turn, expressed hope that friendly and cooperative ties between the two countries would continue to deepen and wished the North Korean people success in their efforts to promote national prosperity, the report said.

Balakrishnan arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday at the invitation of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry and was greeted at Pyongyang International Airport by Pak and Ri, according to KCNA.

Balakrishnan’s visit to Pyongyang comes as part of a five-day Northeast Asia trip that includes stops in China and South Korea. Following his North Korea visit, Balakrishnan is scheduled to travel to Seoul on Thursday for talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, during which North Korea-related issues are expected to be discussed, according to a Seoul Foreign Ministry official who requested anonymity.

The trip will mark the first official visit to South Korea by a Singaporean foreign minister since 2007. Given that Balakrishnan is arriving in Seoul immediately after visits to Pyongyang and Beijing, South Korean officials are expected to closely assess his observations regarding North Korea’s recent diplomatic posture and regional outreach.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young is coordinating a separate meeting with Balakrishnan, the minister told a group of reporters on Tuesday.

The visit has drawn attention in Seoul given Singapore’s long-standing role as one of the few countries to maintain relatively stable diplomatic relations with North Korea while also preserving close ties with the United States and other regional partners. Singapore notably hosted the first-ever summit between US President Donald Trump during his first term and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Sentosa Island in June 2018, a meeting widely viewed at the time as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Observers say the latest talks could provide indirect clues about Pyongyang’s willingness to reengage diplomatically with Washington or Seoul.

Singapore has long maintained a relatively neutral stance toward North Korea while preserving diplomatic and limited trade ties with Pyongyang. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1975, and North Korea continues to maintain an embassy in Singapore.

Owing to its relatively neutral diplomatic position and long-standing ties with Pyongyang, Singapore has at times served as a venue for dialogue and diplomatic engagement involving North Korea. During periods of active diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula in the 2000s and 2010s, Singapore was occasionally viewed as a useful channel for both official and informal exchanges involving North Korea and regional stakeholders.

Attention is also growing as North Korea appears to be broadening its diplomatic outreach beyond its traditional partners.

Relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, which had shown signs of strain in recent years amid North Korea’s nuclear development and shifting regional dynamics, have recently appeared to improve.

Signs of warmer ties include Kim Jong-un’s attendance at China’s Victory Day commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II last September, the resumption earlier this year of passenger rail and air links between Pyongyang and Beijing following years of pandemic-related suspension, and a notable rebound in bilateral trade.

Speculation has also grown over a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea following Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Pyongyang last month. If realized, it would mark Xi’s first trip to North Korea since 2019. Beijing, however, has so far said it has “no information to share” regarding reports of a possible visit.

Analysts also note that Pyongyang may see broader diplomacy as necessary to expand its strategic options and support economic development amid continuing international sanctions.

Yang Moo-jin, a distinguished professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said North Korea has recently been “strengthening diplomatic engagement with countries maintaining relatively friendly ties with Pyongyang,” including Belarus, Vietnam and Singapore.

Because Singapore previously served as an intermediary for the 2018 US-North Korea summit, Pyongyang likely used the latest foreign ministers’ talks to emphasize “the legitimacy of its nuclear status, its refusal to denuclearize and conditions for any future summit diplomacy with Washington,” including recognition as a nuclear state, Yang said.

Singapore, meanwhile, was likely focused on “gauging North Korea’s willingness to return to dialogue” while recalling the June 12, 2018, Singapore summit agreement reached at Sentosa Island between Trump and Kim, he added.