Hanwha Aerospace said Wednesday it appointed Kim Dong-hyun, head of its land systems business division, as the new chief of its Australian subsidiary as the company accelerates local defense production and supply chain expansion in the country.

Kim will retain his current role while concurrently leading the Australian business.

In Australia, he will oversee operations at Hanwha Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence, or H-ACE, in Geelong, Victoria, which recently entered full-scale mass production. He will also lead efforts to strengthen Hanwha’s defense supply chain ecosystem.

Kim has worked at Hanwha Aerospace for more than 20 years and previously led the company’s research institute, production operations and business divisions. Hanwha said he played a key role in expanding the scale of its land systems business more than tenfold.

The company said the appointment reflects its focus on ensuring stable execution of major Australian defense projects, including mass production of the AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer and the AS21 Redback infantry fighting vehicle.

“We plan to strengthen practical R&D capabilities in Australia while fully operating H-ACE as a manufacturing hub,” a company official said.