Rep. Lee Jun-seok, chair of the minor conservative Reform Party, has warned of legal action against people who circulated an election poster of his party's candidate translated into Chinese.

Writing on his Facebook page Tuesday, Lee said that everyone involved in the circulation of the translated image would face legal consequences.

"Those who posted and circulated false claims that the Reform Party's candidate (Kim) had been spreading his poster in Chinese language after using the official election poster in Korean language as the input to generate a Chinese language poster with the artificial intelligence technology," Lee wrote.

The image in question is the election poster for Kim Joo-yeon, the minor party's candidate for a ward councilor seat in Gwangjin-gu of Seoul, circulated on Threads. The post showing the translated image also has a comment that reads "Is this Korea? Isn't it China?"

He also said legal complaints with the election authorities were made as the original online post had been viewed by over 200,000 Threads users before it was taken down.

Under South Korea's Public Official Election Act, AI-generated materials that are indistinguishable from reality are banned for 90 days before the election day. In addition, AI-generated images must be clearly distinguishable as being AI-generated.

The law also stipulates that those who violated AI-related clauses of the act can face up to 3 years imprisonment or a 6 million won fine. Those found guilty of creating, editing, circulating deepfake videos for the purpose of influencing the outcome of an election may face up to 7 years imprisonment or a fine of between 5 million and 30 million won.