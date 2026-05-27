Samsung Electronics’ tentative 2026 wage and bonus agreement passed a union vote Wednesday, a week after labor and management reached a last-minute deal that narrowly averted a planned strike.

The agreement won support from 73.7 percent of the 62,616 union members who cast ballots, according to the unions. Turnout reached 95.5 percent of the 65,593 eligible voters.

Samsung Electronics and its unions reached the tentative agreement on May 20, just before a planned walkout was set to begin. Under the deal, the company will create a special management bonus pool equivalent to 10.5 percent of operating profit from its semiconductor business.

The payout will go to employees in the Device Solutions division, which oversees Samsung’s chip operations.

If Samsung Electronics records 300 trillion won ($200 billion) in operating profit this year, memory business employees earning annual salaries of 100 million won could receive roughly 550 million won in special management bonuses before taxes, paid in company shares.

Combined with the company’s regular excess profit incentive, which is capped at 50 percent of annual salary, total performance-related compensation could reach around 600 million won.