The prosecution said Wednesday it will launch a team to investigate the collapse of an overpass in Seoul that killed three people and injured three others the previous day.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office said in a notice to the press that the 11-member team, including four prosecutors and six investigators, will work closely with the police and labor officials to determine the cause of the accident and who is responsible, and provide swift assistance to the victims.

The Seosomun Overpass in western Seoul partially collapsed during demolition work Tuesday, killing the chief supervisor of an engineering company, the site manager and an outside expert.

The three injured were workers who suffered injuries to the waist, head and ribs, officials said.

"We will ensure the investigation proceeds smoothly as the team works together with the police from the warrant application stage," a prosecution official said.

Police said they carried out a forensic examination of the site from midnight until 4 a.m. together with the National Forensic Service and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency.

The results will be used to determine whether the demolition work followed safety manuals. In the event violations are found, police said they will book those responsible from the Seoul metropolitan government and the construction company. (Yonhap)