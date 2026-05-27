Nearly one in two upper-grade elementary school students use smart devices, such as smartphones and tablets, for more than two hours a day after school, a survey showed.

The Korean Teachers and Education Workers’ Union surveyed 2,804 elementary school students in grades 4 through 6 from April 9-22.

Nearly half of them, or 49.2 percent, said they use smart devices for more than two hours after school.

Specifically, 21.1 percent reported using smart devices for two to three hours, followed by 15.9 percent for three to four hours and 12.2 percent for more than four hours. In particular, it was found that smart device use increases as students’ grade level rises.

Notably, 7 in 10 respondents used generative AI, such as ChatGPT and Gemini. In response to a question about their experience using AI, 57.4 percent reported using it “occasionally,” and 14.7 percent reported using it “frequently.” (Yonhap)