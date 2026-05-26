Mirae Asset Global Investments said Tuesday it will focus on attracting overseas investors through its launch of single-stock leveraged products tied to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

The asset manager will list two Tiger-branded leveraged products on Wednesday on the Korea Exchange, each designed to track twice the daily performance of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares.

The products attracted a combined 1.34 trillion won ($890 million) in assets under management ahead of launch, including 747 billion won tied to SK hynix and 592 billion won linked to Samsung Electronics.

“The original purpose behind introducing single-stock leveraged products was to help stabilize the won-dollar exchange rate,” Nathan Nam-ki Kim, chief officer overseeing ETF portfolio management at Mirae Asset, said during a press conference in Seoul.

“Through these products, we have secured foreign inflows, which could meaningfully support the exchange rate,” he said.

Earlier this year, Korean regulators approved single-stock leveraged products as authorities sought to curb capital outflows into US-listed leveraged ETFs amid persistent pressure on the won.

Mirae Asset highlighted foreign participation as a key advantage for its products. Overseas investors accounted for 329 billion won, or roughly a quarter of the products’ prelaunch assets.

“Some global ETF traders are entering the Korean market for the first time,” Kim said.

Although its initial asset base and market-making network remain smaller than those of rival Samsung Asset Management, Mirae Asset said its cash-only redemption structure could improve trading efficiency.

Unlike in-kind settlement systems that require transfers of underlying shares, the cash-based model allows faster and more flexible redemption flows, which the company said could help narrow bid-ask spreads.

Kim added that the firm sees overseas leveraged products — rather than domestic rivals — as its main competition, citing a Hong Kong-listed leveraged product from CSOP Asset Management tied to SK hynix.