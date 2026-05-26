Shinnosuke Abe, manager of the Yomiuri Giants, was arrested by Tokyo police on suspicion of assaulting his daughter, Japanese media reported Monday.

According to reports from Sports Hochi and Nikkan Sports, police arrived at Abe's home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a child consultation center and arrested him at the scene. He was released after questioning.

Abe reportedly pushed his 18-year-old eldest daughter while attempting to break up a fight between her and his 15-year-old younger daughter.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Yomiuri organization.

Toru Kunimatsu, the club's representative director, issued a public apology.

"Violence is unacceptable, and we take this matter extremely seriously," Kunimatsu said. "We apologize to everyone involved in professional baseball and to the fans for causing a major incident on the eve of interleague play."

He added that the club would review disciplinary measures against Abe, "including his future with the team," signaling the possibility of dismissal.

The Giants appointed coach Hideki Hashigami as acting manager beginning with Tuesday's interleague game against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

A franchise icon for Yomiuri, Abe spent his entire 19-year playing career with the club as an offensive-minded catcher, recording 2,132 hits, 406 home runs and 1,285 RBIs.

After retiring, Abe immediately moved into coaching, managing Yomiuri's farm team for two seasons beginning in 2020. He joined the major league staff in 2022, serving in key roles including strategy coach, head coach and battery coach, before becoming manager in 2024 and leading the Giants to the Central League title that same year.

Abe is also well known among Korean baseball fans for his close friendship with former Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop, who previously played for Yomiuri. Earlier this year, Abe hired Lee as the Giants' hitting coach, continuing their long friendship.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)