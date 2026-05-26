North Korea on Tuesday launched projectiles towards the West Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to the JCS, several ballistic missiles were fired at about 1 p.m. from a location near Chongju, North Pyongan Province, about 110 kilometers northwest of Pyongyang.

The JCS said that the launch included different types of missiles, including close-range ballistic missiles. The missiles covered about 80 km, and South Korean and US militaries are conducting a detailed analysis of the projectiles, the JCS said.

The JCS said South Korean and US intelligence agencies were monitoring the situation from the early stages of the launch, and that related information was also shared with Japanese authorities.

The JCS added that Seoul is working with the US and Japan on the matter, and the South Korean military is closely monitoring North Korea while maintaining readiness to respond to any provocations.

The launch marks North Korea’s first missile provocation since April 19, when the North fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea. Those missiles reportedly flew about 140 km.