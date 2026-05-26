Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating its push into humanoid robotics by establishing new divisions to support the deployment of Atlas, a humanoid robot developed by its US-based subsidiary Boston Dynamics, across vehicle production lines.

According to media reports on Tuesday, Hyundai created a software-defined factory promotion division and appointed Alpesh Patel as its executive vice president. SDF refers to a smart manufacturing facility where AI manages production, logistics and quality control through software-driven operations rather than fixed hardware systems.

Before joining Hyundai in 2023 as chief innovation officer at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, Patel had worked as a partner of Digital Capability Centers for Asia-Pacific at McKinsey & Company. As the Singapore site serves as the global testbed for Hyundai’s advanced manufacturing, sources view Patel’s transfer as a sign that the automaker is readying to expand its SDV strategy centered on Atlas.

Patel is expected to oversee SDF operating systems, digital twin technologies and factory data management while also acting as a control tower for Atlas deployment at the company’s global production sites.

The automaker plans to build an annual robot production capacity of 30,000 units by 2028 and deploy more than 25,000 robots across Hyundai and Kia plants. Atlas robots are set to debut at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia in 2028 for parts sequencing, with their role expanding to component assembly by 2030.

The company also looks to expand SDF technologies, including AI-driven automation and robotics, across major production hubs such as its Pune plant in India and an electric vehicle factory in Ulsan.

Separately, Hyundai has launched a robotics parts procurement division and appointed So Hyun-sung, former head of development and planning at Beijing Hyundai, as its director. The new unit will focus on strengthening cost competitiveness and securing stable supplies of core components for mass-producing Atlas.

So will likely leverage Hyundai’s global supply network to source robot parts from outside suppliers while coordinating with key affiliates, including Hyundai Mobis, which is leading development of six core parts for Atlas, such as joint actuators, hand grippers and head modules.

Industry insiders say, given So’s expertise in Chinese operations, Hyundai might consider using cost-efficient robotics components sourced from the country.

In the US, one of Hyundai’s major markets for humanoid robotics, sourcing Chinese-made hardware in commercial robots is selectively banned depending on their functions. Parts related to data processing, sensing systems or batteries may face restrictions in the private sector and are subject to even tighter hurdles in government procurement.

In addition, Hyundai has set up a global trade strategy division under its global policy office to navigate growing trade uncertainties, including US auto tariffs and the Middle East conflict. The unit will be led by Chang Jae-ryang, a former official at Korea’s Industry Ministry who joined Hyundai in 2024 and most recently led the GPO.

The restructuring comes amid Hyundai and Kia’s rising tariff-related costs, which reportedly reached 7.2 trillion won ($4.8 billion) last year.