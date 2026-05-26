Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, held a charity golf tournament Thursday to support the global promotion of Hangeul, the Korean writing system.

About 180 participants, including business leaders from Korea and abroad, artists and professional golfers, took part in the Herald Charity Golf Tournament at Serenity Country Club Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

Now in its fourth year, the charity event was first launched in 2023 to mark the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald and the launch of the media group’s Hangeul Heritage initiative, aimed at promoting the global potential of Hangeul.

“Promoting awareness of Hangeul and creating a positive social impact are among the Herald’s key goals as it prepares for its 100th anniversary,” said Jung Won-ju, chairman of Herald Media Group and Daewoo E&C, thanking participants for supporting the event.

Choi Jin-young, chief executive of Herald Media Group, described Hangeul as “our legacy and the foundation of all K-content embraced around the world.”

Funds raised through the event will support Hangeul education programs and scholarships for students in Korea and abroad. Part of the proceeds will also go toward the 2026 Hangeul Run, scheduled for Oct. 9, Hangeul Day, in Sejong.

Co-hosted by Herald Media Group and Sejong City Government, the Hangeul Run marathon attracts around 10,000 participants each year. The event features a 10.9-kilometer course symbolizing Oct. 9, Hangeul Day, and a 5.15-kilometer option commemorating May 15, the birth date of King Sejong, who instituted the script in 1446.

This year's golf tournament was conducted in a shotgun-start format, with 40 teams teeing off simultaneously from different holes. The competition used the New Peoria handicap system, designed to allow experienced and amateur golfers to compete on more equal terms.

Following the tournament, Herald Auction, a subsidiary of Herald Media Group, held a charity auction featuring works donated by Kwon Chi-gyu and other contemporary artists.

The evening banquet featured performances by Kim Jae-hee, former vocalist of the rock band Boohwal, along with singers Kim Chang-yeol and Rich.

More than 20 companies joined as corporate sponsors, including online bookseller Yes24, sportswear brand Dunlop Korea, food and wine supplier CS 1879 Group, dental care franchise UD, golf apparel company CREAS F&C and imported motorcycle dealer Hankook Motor Trading.