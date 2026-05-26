Defense industry cooperation between South Korea and Lithuania will be advantageous to both countries, said Lithuanian National Security Adviser Deividas Matulionis.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, Matulionis described bilateral defense cooperation as a “win-win” partnership driven by shared security concerns and complementary military capabilities.

“South Korea has developed its defense industry over many years, and you have everything that you need because you have always felt the need for strong defense forces,” Matulionis said during his visit to Seoul.

According to Matulionis, Lithuania hopes to deepen defense cooperation with South Korea, whose arms industry is rapidly expanding its footprint across Europe amid NATO’s rearmament push.

Lithuania plans to spend a record 5.4 percent of its gross national product on defense this year — the highest level in Europe — and sees South Korea as a natural strategic partner, Matulionis said. Lithuanian authorities are currently reviewing Korean systems in ammunition, counter-drone technologies, air defense and maritime security.

“In all those areas, South Korea has experience and really has something to offer to us,” he said.

“We need new equipment and also to boost our stocks in our ammunition depots,” Matulionis said, noting that Lithuania is broadly considering several capability areas such as air defense, counter-UAV systems and maritime assets.

South Korea’s defense exports include K9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo multiple rocket systems, while LIG Nex1 is being considered for modernizing air defenses in Europe. Korean shipbuilders are also competing for major submarine and naval contracts in Europe and North America.

The security adviser did not elaborate on Lithuania's procurement targets beyond rocket artillery systems but noted "delivery speed" as a key advantage.

“The competitive advantage of Korea is strictly following commitments on delivery, and this is really important,” he pointed out.

Korean defense companies have increased their footing in the European arms market through major deals with NATO members such as Poland, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. They are now supplying NATO-standard systems with rapid delivery timelines, competitive pricing and flexible industrial cooperation models, making them attractive partners for European rearmament.

Matulionis referred to South Korea as one of Lithuania’s “closest like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” with growing cooperation expected in defense procurement, innovation, , cyber security and intelligence sharing.

“We would like to expand our relations in defense industry cooperation, promotion of military innovations and also sharing of information about threat issues in different regions,” he said.

Lithuania invited South Korean defense firms to invest in joint projects, highlighting the country as a gateway to the EU market with industrial cooperation incentives tied to defense contracts.

Despite geographical distance, Matulionis said Lithuania and South Korea share similar security concerns due to growing Russia-North Korea military cooperation and unconventional threats such as drone and balloon incursions from Belarus into Lithuanian airspace.

Lithuania considers airborne cigarette smuggling from Belarus a hybrid threat — an accusation Belarus denies — while South Korea has previously dealt with North Korean balloons carrying waste and propaganda materials.

Lithuania and South Korea have faced similar nontraditional cross-border security challenges involving drones and balloons, according to Matulionis.

“This issue seems ridiculous at first sight, but those metal balloons enter restricted airport areas,” referred Matulionis, expressing Lithuania's interest in sharing countermeasures with South Korea.

Meanwhile, the adviser also called for deeper cooperation between NATO and the Indo-Pacific region, arguing that Russia’s defeat is essential to global stability.