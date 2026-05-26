Concerns are growing that campaign trucks are violating traffic rules and endangering pedestrians ahead of the June 3 elections, with some vehicles parked illegally near intersections, crosswalks and sidewalks.

A post uploaded Friday to Bobaedream, an online community for car enthusiasts, showed a large campaign truck parked on a sidewalk near an intersection in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

As well as blocking a crosswalk, the truck appeared to obstruct the view of drivers attempting to turn right.

The same day, another photo was uploaded to the secondhand marketplace Karrot showing a campaign vehicle for a candidate parked on a sidewalk in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

“If they are going to campaign while putting pedestrians at risk through illegal sidewalk parking, all election campaigning should just be abolished,” the post accompanying the photo read. “They seem to have no understanding of what is illegal.”

The following day, another photo posted on Threads showed campaign workers dancing near a vehicle partially stopped on a crosswalk beneath an overpass in Busan. Videos also showed pedestrians being forced to walk on the street because campaign workers were occupying the sidewalk.

Another post on Karrot on Sunday showed a campaign truck that caused a traffic jam by blocking a one-way street in a busy area of Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

“Politicians really only think about themselves,” the post read.

Some online users also pointed to what they described as a lack of enforcement.

“There is no special exemption from traffic rules for campaign vehicles under election law, but even enforcement officials seem to be looking the other way under the tacit understanding that this is only during the campaign period,” one online user wrote.

Under the Road Traffic Act, stopping and parking are restricted at intersections, crosswalks, sidewalks and school zones. Exceptions are generally limited to emergency vehicles.

Online users criticized the candidates involved, with comments such as, “How can someone who says they want to work for citizens put those same citizens in danger?”