A man in his 50s was arrested in Cheongju after allegedly threatening to kill his wife, and setting her hair on fire when she told him not to drink alcohol, police said Tuesday.

The Cheongju Sangdang Police Station said the man was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of special assault and special intimidation.

The incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Monday at an apartment in Sugok-dong, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. Police said the man sprayed flammable hair spray on his wife’s head and set it on fire using a lighter.

He is also accused of threatening to kill her while holding a kitchen knife.

The woman, who is in her 60s, had part of her hair burned but was not seriously injured, according to police.

Investigators believe the man, who showed symptoms of alcohol addiction, became enraged after his wife told him not to drink.

Police are considering having him involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

This story was translated with the assistance of AI. — Ed.