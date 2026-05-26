A Twosome Place said Tuesday it will officially launch the premium US ice cream brand Van Leeuwen in Korea this summer, starting with its first store near Gangnam Station in Seoul.

The Korean cafe chain said it signed a master franchise agreement with Van Leeuwen and will oversee the brand’s local operations. The company plans to open additional stores later this year, expanding to three locations in major commercial districts across Seoul.

Founded in New York in 2008 as an ice cream truck business, Van Leeuwen has built a reputation for French-style ice cream made with premium ingredients and natural flavors.

The brand is known for using more than twice the amount of egg yolks typically found in regular ice cream to create a richer texture.

A Twosome Place said it aims to bring Van Leeuwen’s New York scoop shop culture and premium dessert experience to Korean consumers.

“Through the Gangnam store, we plan to showcase Van Leeuwen’s brand heritage and introduce Korean consumers to a new super-premium ice cream experience,” an A Twosome Place official said.