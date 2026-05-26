Hybrid crossover focuses on comfort, connectivity and lower ownership stress

Renault Korea is betting that the next phase of Korea’s automotive electrification will be driven less by fully electric vehicles and more by consumers seeking practical, low-stress alternatives.

Its answer is the Filante, a hybrid crossover positioned as a balance between EV-like efficiency and the convenience of conventional gasoline vehicles.

As Korean consumers become more familiar with EVs, concerns over charging infrastructure and driving range have eased. But buyers are increasingly prioritizing everyday usability — including fuel costs, ride comfort, quietness and long-distance convenience — rather than choosing between EVs and internal combustion engines outright.

Renault sees the Filante as fitting that niche.

The crossover is powered by Renault’s E-Tech hybrid system, built on a parallel-series dual motor structure producing up to 250 horsepower. The system combines electric-motor-focused city driving with stable engine performance at higher speeds, aiming to deliver smoother and more efficient driving across different conditions.

The Filante’s combined fuel efficiency is rated at 15.1 kilometers per liter.

Rather than focusing solely on fuel economy, Renault said it developed the vehicle around overall driving comfort and reduced ownership stress.

The model features frequency sensitive dampers, active noise cancellation and double-layer acoustic glass to maximize cabin quietness and ride refinement — areas increasingly valued by hybrid buyers looking to reduce fatigue during daily commutes and long-distance travel.

The hybrid system also offers maintenance advantages through regenerative braking, which helps reduce wear on braking components and lowers long-term maintenance burdens.

Renault is also positioning the Filante as a software-focused crossover.

The vehicle features the openR panoramic display, AI-powered voice assistant “A.Dot Auto,” and 5G-based connectivity functions, allowing users to control navigation and vehicle functions through conversational voice commands such as “Take me home” or “Find nearby restaurants.”

The company plans to continue expanding software-defined vehicle functions through over-the-air updates and AI-based connectivity upgrades.

Pricing strategy is another key part of Renault’s push.

Renault Korea is offering residual value guarantees of up to 67 percent after three years, alongside deferred-payment financing programs. The automaker said the structure allows customers to drive the Filante at monthly costs starting from around 300,000 won ($220).