An elderly man was found burned to death in the front yard of a home in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, on Monday, prompting a police investigation.

Police and fire authorities said a passerby called 119 at around 6:16 p.m. after finding a person collapsed in the yard of a residential home in Sinchang-myeon.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene found the body of a man in his 80s who had been burned to death and handed the case over to police.

The door to the home was locked at the time, and no fire had broken out at the property, according to authorities.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, including whether foul play was involved.

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.