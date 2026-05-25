LG Electronics said its OLED TVs ranked first in consumer media evaluations across 14 countries, strengthening its position in the global premium TV market.

Consumer review organizations in the US, Europe and Australia gave LG OLED TVs top scores for picture quality, sound performance and overall viewing experience.

In the US, Consumer Reports ranked LG OLED TVs highest across several categories, including models above 70 inches, 65 inches and 55-60 inches.

The publication praised the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI model for maintaining strong image quality even in bright environments, while highlighting its HDR performance, wide viewing angles and high-quality sound.

In the UK, consumer advocacy magazine Which? described the 65-inch LG OLED evo AI as “one of the best OLED TVs available,” citing its 4K image quality, HDR performance and color accuracy.

Portugal’s DECO PROteste and Australia’s CHOICE also awarded top scores to LG OLED evo AI models for image quality, sound and user experience.

LG said its OLED TVs ranked first this year in consumer evaluations across markets, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.

The company has led the global OLED TV market for 13 consecutive years since launching the world’s first OLED TV in 2013.