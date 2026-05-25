Reuters reported on Sunday that Los Angeles Angels fans held boycotts and protests inside and outside Angel Stadium during a home game against the Texas Rangers, calling for owner Arte Moreno to sell the team, as criticism over prolonged poor performance and management decisions continued to grow.

The root cause is disappointments with performance and management. Since 2015 (85-77 record), the team has not had a winning season, and this year it sits at the bottom of MLB with a 19-34 record. Even after appointing Kurt Suzuki as manager for the sixth time since 2018, there has been no turnaround. Despite the presence of Trout and Ohtani, the team repeatedly failed to reach the postseason, and major free-agent signings such as Pujols (10 years, $240 million) and Rendon (7 years, $245 million) have not produced results.

There is ongoing conflict with the city of Anaheim over the renovation and leasing of Angel Stadium, the fourth-oldest stadium in MLB, with the city pressuring the team to revert its name to "Anaheim Angels." Owner Arte Moreno, who purchased the team in 2003 for $183.5 million and grew its value to $2.8 billion, has faced criticism for his management approach, and public anger increased after he announced a sale in 2022 and later reversed the decision.

Fans say the issue is not only about wins and losses but about the team’s future, and claim that a change in ownership is necessary.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)