Argentine media outlet Ambito reported that Lionel Messi's net worth is estimated to have exceeded $1 billion, moving beyond salary and advertising income into investments and equity participation, and joining the ranks of global "billionaire athletes."

Since 2007, Messi has earned more than $700 million from salary and bonuses alone and has built his wealth through endorsement deals, investment income and business equity stakes.

Born in Rosario, Argentina, Messi is famously known for signing his first contract with FC Barcelona on a restaurant napkin.

That contract, which also included support for growth hormone treatment, is regarded as the decisive turning point that enabled the career of Messi, then a 13-year-old youth player.

In particular, after his transfer to Inter Miami in the United States, Messi's financial structure became more complex.

His contract now goes beyond a simple salary agreement and includes potential ownership stakes in the club, creating a structure in which increases in club value directly translate into growth in his personal wealth.

The club stated that since Messi's arrival, revenue from subscriptions and broadcasting rights has increased significantly.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)