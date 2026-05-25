MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- Pep Guardiola fought back tears on the sideline as he brought 10 years at Manchester City to an end on Sunday.

His final game ended in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on a day charged with emotion as he said goodbye to the fans he gave so much joy during a decade of dominance in English soccer.

"I never could have imagined the amount of love I've found," said Guardiola, standing in the center of the field at the Etihad Stadium and addressing the crowd. "It is an incredible, tremendous honor to be your manager, to be here 10 years."

The tears started long before the final whistle, with Guardiola welling up and rubbing his eyes as two of his most loyal servants, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, also said farewell and were given guards of honor when substituted in the second half.

Then it was his turn to receive a guard of honor of his own.

"This is the man who changed everything," the stadium announcer said as Guardiola ran onto the field wearing khakis and a cream T-shirt, with fans cheering wildly.

"10 more years," they chanted, prompting Guardiola to shake his head in defiance.

After 17 major trophies and records galore, on Friday he confirmed he could do no more. After turning City into the most dominant Premier League team of its generation and a champion of Europe for the first time, he said the time was right to hand over the reins.

"I will not miss it for a while," he said Sunday. "I feel deeply ... it is the right decision."

Former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, who won the Club World Cup last year, is favorite to take over with an announcement possibly in the coming week.

Guardiola did not confirm his replacement, but said he would call his successor to offer advice.

"Be yourself ... be free with your ideas and work a lot. Everything will be fine," he said.

Guardiola joined City in the summer of 2016 and has led the Abu Dhabi-owned team to six Premier League titles and a first Champions League crown in 2023.

Guardiola's trophy haul included a domestic double this season of the English League Cup and the FA Cup. He led City to the treble in 2023, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup -- matching Manchester United's feat from more than 20 years earlier in 1999.

Salah leaves Liverpool

Mohamed Salah said he cried "more than I did my whole life" in his final appearance for Liverpool after a nine-year spell at the club in which he broke a bunch of scoring records.

Salah was given a standing ovation and kissed the turf after being substituted in the 74th minute of the 1-1 draw with Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

After the match, the Egypt winger received a guard of honor from his Liverpool teammates and staff that he walked through in tears.

"I cried a lot, more than I did my whole life, but it's very tough to leave a place like this," Salah said.

Salah will leave Liverpool having played 442 matches, scored 257 goals and made 120 assists. His assist for Curtis Jones against Brentford was his 93rd in the Premier League, breaking a Liverpool record he shared with club great Steven Gerrard.