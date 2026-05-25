Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to hold talks in Seoul on Thursday with Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, who is visiting South Korea following trips to China and North Korea, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, review progress on follow-up measures from the two Korea-Singapore summits held earlier this year, and exchange views on developments on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministers are also expected to discuss regional and international issues, including the recent conflict in the Middle East, the ministry added.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Balakrishnan would visit China, North Korea and South Korea from May 24-28.

The upcoming trip marks the first official visit to South Korea by a Singaporean foreign minister since former Foreign Minister George Yeo visited in 2007. It will also be Balakrishnan’s first visit to South Korea since taking office in 2015.

The talks come as Seoul and Singapore have expanded high-level exchanges since the two countries elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to South Korea in November 2025.

The two countries have since maintained momentum in bilateral cooperation, including through President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Singapore in March.

According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the strategic partnership focuses on five key areas: political, security and public-sector cooperation; trade and economic cooperation; sustainability, green economy and energy transition; advanced technology and research and development; and people-to-people exchanges.

The ministry also noted that Singapore is South Korea’s second-largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the world’s fourth-largest investor in South Korea and the fifth-largest partner in overseas infrastructure cooperation. Singapore is also set to serve as ASEAN chair in 2027.