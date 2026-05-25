LONDON (AFP) -- Tottenham secured Premier League survival at the expense of West Ham on Sunday.

The Spurs knew a draw against Everton would realistically keep them up as they had a two-point advantage over West Ham and a significantly superior goal difference.

Joao Palhinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post, before being mobbed by his teammates.

Just a few kilometers away, at the London Stadium, Valentin Castellano, Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson scored for West Ham in a 3-0 win against Leeds but it was too little, too late as a nervous Spurs held on to win 1-0.

"This day for us is much more than winning a game," match-winner Palhinha told the BBC. "A lot of people depend (for) their lives on this club. It was a tough season but I think this season can help for the future. We can take a lot from it even if we didn't reach the level Tottenham should."

Spurs, the ninth-richest club in the world, have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under Roberto De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club's third head coach of the season.

The Hammers, who were promoted to the English top division in 2012, will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, it was not in our hands," West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said to Sky Sports.

"We did our part and we hoped for the best -- it didn't happen. We have to pass the sad moment that we are living."