A woman who called emergency services after getting lost during a hike in South Korea was later confirmed to have returned home while police and fire authorities' search for her continued for another day, local reports said Monday.

The woman, a Hong Kong national in her 50s, was confirmed to have returned to her residence in Seoul at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

She first called 119 at about 9:06 p.m. Friday, saying she was lost while hiking. During the call, she reportedly said “Iron horse,” which authorities interpreted as a reference to Mount Cheonmasan in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. The mountain's name contains the Chinese character for iron horse.

The woman contacted 119 again at about 5:50 a.m. Saturday, saying she was still wandering in the mountains and that her phone battery was at 7 percent before communication was lost.

Authorities launched a large search operation involving police, firefighters and rescue personnel. The initial overnight search on Friday involved 34 personnel and 13 pieces of equipment. On Saturday, authorities mobilized 109 personnel, one helicopter, four drones, two rescue dogs and 20 pieces of equipment. Day three of the search on Sunday involved 54 personnel, 12 pieces of equipment including drones, and rescue dogs.

Authorities said the phone number used for the emergency calls was an overseas number that could not be called back, and its location could not be traced.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage around hiking trail entrances and exits and traced the movements of individuals believed to be foreign nationals. Authorities eventually tracked the caller to a residence in Seoul, where the woman confirmed she was the person who had made the emergency calls.

Authorities then ended the search operation.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over mountain rescue operations following recent hiking accidents in South Korea.

Earlier this month, an elementary school student who went hiking alone at Juwangsan National Park in North Gyeongsang Province was later found dead in what authorities believe was a fall. On May 18, a Singaporean tourist who entered a restricted area near Sanbangsan in Jeju was rescued by helicopter after reporting distress.