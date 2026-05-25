The Korea Herald has hosted events to mark Africa Day on May 25 since 2024, bringing together African diplomats, Korean government officials and business leaders to strengthen ties through diplomacy, business and cultural exchange.

Over the past three years, the event has evolved into a platform aimed at expanding cooperation and understanding between Korea and African nations.

The first event was organized ahead of the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit, and focused on exploring opportunities for economic cooperation through a business forum and panel discussions. It also featured cultural performances commemorating the establishment of the African Union.

In 2025, the event highlighted cooperation amid global uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. Alongside the Korea-Africa Business Forum, the event included a cultural gala celebrating friendship between Korea and Africa, including a fashion show featuring traditional attire from both Africa and Korea.

This year’s event emphasized cultural exchange and solidarity between Africa, Korea and the broader Global South. Jointly hosted by The Korea Herald, the African Group of Ambassadors and the Korea-Africa Foundation, the 2026 event featured cultural performances, a Korea-Africa fashion show, networking sessions and exhibitions of African crafts and accessories.

Over the past three years, The Korea Herald’s annual event has continued to promote mutual understanding and strengthen Korea-Africa ties through both economic dialogue and cultural exchange.