The Ministry of Education said Monday it has opened a Korean language education center in Uzbekistan with Chungnam National University, laying the groundwork for the university’s planned overseas program in Tashkent.

Chungnam National University signed a memorandum of agreement on April 14 with the Uzbek government and local universities, including Tashkent Perfect University and Bukhara Innovation University, to operate a university to be established in Uzbekistan as a franchise program under CNU’s name.

Chungnam National University in Tashkent, or CNUT, is scheduled to open in the second half of this year, with all classes to be conducted in Korean.

The newly opened Korean language education centers will serve as the first step in building local infrastructure for CNUT, helping prospective and enrolled students develop the Korean proficiency needed to take university courses.

Students at CNUT will complete their first and second years under CNU’s curriculum in Uzbekistan. Those who meet CNU’s requirements, including Level 4 or higher on the Test of Proficiency in Korean, will be able to complete their third and fourth years at CNU’s main campus in Korea and receive a CNU degree upon graduation.

The Education Ministry said it is operating a working group of experts and universities with overseas programs to improve regulations and support the smooth operation of Korean universities abroad. The group is reviewing issues universities face on the ground, including accounting standards, and personnel and financial constraints related to sending faculty overseas.

The ministry also said it will monitor CNU’s expansion into Uzbekistan and develop a support system so the model can be extended to other universities.

“Chungnam National University’s expansion into Uzbekistan is meaningful because it represents a shift in approach, from simply attracting more international students to cultivating prepared talent overseas who can work and settle in Korea,” said Lee Nan-young, director general for international cooperation at the Education Ministry.

“The ministry will continue to actively support Korean universities so they can confidently pursue overseas expansion, from on-site operational support to legal and institutional improvements,” she added.