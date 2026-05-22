A former senior official of South Korea's spy agency denied allegations that he delivered a message to the United States supporting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid during questioning by a special counsel team Friday.

Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, is accused of playing a key role in the alleged insurrection, as the NIS allegedly contacted US intelligence agencies after Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, to convey a message justifying the emergency measure.

Hong said he tried to clarify misunderstandings during questioning at the special counsel team's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

"I believe I have sufficiently cleared up misunderstandings, and I think they now understand the matter enough," Hong told reporters, after nine hours of interrogation.

The questioning of Hong drew particular attention, as he had effectively acted as a "whistleblower" during investigations and court hearings related to the martial law declaration.

The special counsel team, led by Kwon Chang-young, has booked Hong, former NIS chief Cho Tae-yong and four other former political appointees at the spy agency on insurrection-related charges.

The team said it confirmed specific allegations against the six after obtaining documents explaining the justification for the martial law declaration during an April raid on the NIS and questioning around 40 NIS officials.

Asked by reporters, Hong denied all allegations, saying he was unaware of the documents allegedly uncovered during the recent raid on the NIS.

He, however, declined to answer questions about whether NIS officials handling overseas affairs had contacted their US counterparts and reported back to him. (Yonhap)