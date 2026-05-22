Civil servant unions have called on their members to boycott Starbucks Korea over a promotional event that evoked painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on the 1980 pro-democracy movement, officials said Friday.

The Korean Government Employees' Union sent notices to its branches nationwide Thursday asking its members to boycott the coffee franchise, taking issue with the "Tank Day" event that coincided with the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising.

The marketing campaign, which offered "tank" tumbler sets on discount, was scrapped within hours of its launch following public criticism over the word "tank," which evoked memories of the military deploying tanks to clamp down on pro-democracy protesters.

Its promotional material also featured the phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'" The word "Tak" sparked backlash, as it reminded people of student activist Park Jong-chol, who died in 1987 after being tortured.

"The (union) recognizes this situation very seriously and proposes a boycott of Starbucks, so we ask for active participation," it said, pointing out that Starbucks products and gift cards are often purchased as gifts for union members.

The Confederation of Korean Government Employees' Unions, another civil servant union, has also issued an advisory calling on its members not to use Starbucks gift cards.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung vowed to not use Starbucks products during government events as he expressed "deep regret" over the promotional event.

The justice ministry also recently instructed the Supreme Prosecutors Office to report its purchases of Starbucks products, excluding drinks, since January this year.

The ministry said that it was looking into whether the prosecution had been using products from the coffee franchise as gifts for events or surveys, apparently taking into account the public backlash against the brand.

The prosecution is said to have notified the ministry that there were no such purchases this year. (Yonhap)